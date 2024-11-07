Nikon announces the development of the Nikkor Z 28-135 F/4 Power Zoom lens

Nikon has announced that it is developing a new lens designed for shooting video. The new Nikkor Z 28-135mm F/4 PZ lens will be the company’s first full-frame power zoom lens and signifies a shift towards hybrid lenses.

The PZ badge indicates that the lens will have an internal zoom motor to quickly change focal lengths with the push of a button. The lens will be a standard full-frame lens and will be compatible with Nikon’s range of FX and DX mirrorless cameras. It will still function as a traditional lens with both autofocus and manual focus capabilities.

"The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the focal-length range from 28 to 135 mm. It is designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, supporting efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew," Nikon writes.

From what we can see in the official photo released by Nikon, the lens will have a Zoom switch on the lens barrel alongside what we assume is a customizable function button. The lens also has a large focus ring which will most likely be compatible with follow focus motors. The front element is rather large and should be able to accommodate a matte box.

Nikon did not add more details about the lens or when we can expect it to be released. However, Sony also has a similar lens in the FE PZ 28-135mm F/4 G OSS which retails for $2,500. This will give us a rough idea of how much the Nikkor lens will be priced once it comes out.

The Sony offering has Optical Steady Shot which corrects vibrations and reduces motion blur when shooting handheld. The video-centric lens also minimizes focus breathing which is essential in professional video work. The lens is also dust and weather-resistant for shooting outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions. We expect the Nikon version to have pretty much the same features given how similar they are.

"Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression," Nikon adds.