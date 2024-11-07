Nikon Z50 II officially announced, release date & pre orders now live

Nikon has finally revealed the successor to the Z50, the Z50 II. This second-generation APS-C camera received a major update and inherited features from its full-frame siblings.

The Nikon Z50 II still has the same 20.9MP BSI CMOS sensor from the previous model but is now paired with the EXPEED 7 chip. With the new image processor, the Z50 II is now capable of a 30 fps burst rate when shooting in JPEG or 11 fps with full-resolution RAW images. The camera also gains a pre-capture mode, which takes a full second of photos before the shutter button is clicked.

EXPEED 7 also allows the Z50 II to have the latest autofocus detection modes, which it shares with pro-level cameras like the Z8 and Z9. It can now track people, vehicles, wildlife, and airplanes within the frame and maintain focus. The new camera has also improved the 3D tracking functionality. A new feature called Product Review mode easily switches focus between people and objects, similar to how Sony’s Product Showcase mode works.

Nikon Z50 II Pre Order & Where to buy

Following the official reveal of the Nikon Z50 II pre orders have began to go live across multiple retailers including:

You can check out the features of the Nikon Z50 II through the video from BH Photo below:

Nikon Z50 II Release Date

You can now pre order the Nikon Z50 II and BH Photo mention that the camera will be shipped from the 21st November 2024.

The Z50 II is being marketed as a hybrid camera and has received some key features to live up to that billing. It can now shoot 4K 10-bit video at 30 fps with the N-Log color profile. 3D tracking and subject detection autofocus are also available when shooting video. You can also apply Picture Controls when shooting video, but this makes the resulting footage less flexible in post-processing.

In terms of hardware, the Nikon Z50 II gets a new fully articulating rear LCD, which allows you to see the screen better than in the previous model. The interface has also been updated to make it easier to adjust settings with the touchscreen display. A new microphone and headphone jack are now included, which greatly improves the audio quality.

Being an entry-level camera, the Z50 II doesn’t have in-body image stabilization. It gets an improved electronic vibration reduction (VR) instead.

The Nikon Z50 II also received an EVF that is 1000nits brighter than its predecessor. The camera also has a larger handgrip for improved mobility and a slightly higher capacity battery for longer shooting times.

The Nikon Z50 II is priced at $965.95 for the body only, $1,096.95 with the 16-50mm kit lens, and $1,346.95 for the twin lens bundle. Pre orders are now available, and the units will start shipping on the 21st November.