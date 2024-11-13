Fujifilm teases two new cameras for 2025

Fujifilm will be releasing two new cameras in 2025. The company teased fans during the recently held Fujifilm X Summit, showing audiences what they can expect next year.

“There is one more thing. We are currently developing new cameras. Although the timing is yet to be determined, we hope to bring you exciting news next year,” says Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of Fujifilm’s Electronic Imaging Division. Igarashi showed two cameras, one covered in white and another in black.

There has already been a lot of speculation regarding what cameras are coming in the next year. According to insiders, the camera covered in the white cloth is a new GFX camera while the one covered in black is a smaller X-Trans sensor camera.

Recently, Fuji Rumors reported that a patent for a new GFX camera has been shared online. The patent lists multiple F/3.5 lenses: 35mm, 40mm, and 50mm. It also reveals that the camera will have a shorter back-focus, hinting that it will be a fixed-lens camera. According to the patent, there has been an increase in the demand for lenses that are “compact and have good optical performance” in recent years.

The new patent corroborates previous leaks that suggest that Fujifilm will launch a medium format camera with a 35mm F/3.2 lens. It is being touted by fans as the GFX equivalent of the popular Fujifilm X100VI.

According to Fuji Rumors, the smaller camera that was teased in the X Summit is a new 1-inch sensor half-frame camera. The insider says that it will be the digital version of the Pentax 17 half-frame camera. It is an interesting choice to develop a camera with a 1-inch sensor, as several smartphones are already equipped with similar-sized sensors. However, a compact camera that fits in a pocket and is purely for stills would still be appealing to a lot of photography enthusiasts and professionals.