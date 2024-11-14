DJI is getting ready to release five new products soon

DJI has had an eventful year, releasing several key products including the Mavic Air 3S drone and Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. However, new reports suggest that the company isn’t slowing down as it is set to unveil some exciting new items soon.

According to DJI Rumors, the company is set to debut the Mavic 4 drone, Osmo Mobile 7 gimbal, and Mic Mini. These products have had their specs and photos leaked online. There have also been rumors about the DJI RC Plus 2 remote controller and the DJI RC Track accessory for the Air 3S.

The DJI Mic Mini is one product that has been featured in a lot of rumors in the past week. According to sources, the Mic Mini is a smaller and cheaper alternative to the DJI Mic 2. The wireless mic reportedly weighs just 10g and can be worn as a pendant by vloggers.

Several days ago, insider Igor Bogdanov revealed that a DJI Mic Mini bundle which includes two transmitters, a receiver, and a charging case will cost €169. The basic kit features one transmitter and receiver will cost just €99 which is around half the price of the DJI Mic 2.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7

Among the products mentioned in rumors, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 seems the closest to being revealed. As reported by reliable insider Jasper Ellens, the OM7 has been registered with the Federal Communications Commission, suggesting that a product launch is imminent.

Registered alongside the Osmo Mobile 7 are two additional products called “Osmo Mobile 7P” and “OM Multifunctional Module”. It remains unclear what these products are but they seem to be accessories for the smartphone gimbal.

DJI Mavic 4

There have been several leaks regarding the Mavic 4 suggesting that it is very close to being released. This year, DJI has already released the tiny Neo and mid-tier Air 3S. All DJI needs to do now is update its flagship model with the Mavic 4.

Several images and video footage of an enterprise version of the Mavic 4 have already leaked online which strongly points to a consumer version being already in the pipeline. Enterprise variants are designed for specialized activities including geo-mapping, firefighting, and search and rescue operations. The DJI RC Plus 2 remote controller was also leaked alongside the Mavic 4 Enterprise, suggesting that it may come as a standard controller for the flagship model.

Additionally, the DJI RC Track was leaked alongside the Air 3S. The RC Track is an accessory that helps drones track moving subjects. It can also be used to give commands to the drone without the need to use the remote controller. Rumors suggest that the DJI RC Track is “coming soon.”

Igor Bogdanov shared on X that the DJI Mavic 4 may be launching in early 2025. It may be a while before we see a teaser or official announcement.

A Changing Political Climate

Source - Jasper Ellens

DJI may be rushing the release of its products because of the recently concluded US elections. The company has recently experienced a ban on its products in the country and the re-election of Donald Trump as president could escalate the issue more. During his campaign, President-elect Trump has promised to enact tariffs against Chinese products including drones, which has been deemed a security threat.

The DJI Air 3S was blocked by US Customs officials because of government regulations regarding data security concerns and DJI’s ties to the Chinese government. DJI claims that this is just a “customs-related misunderstanding.” A few days later, the company sued the US Department of Defense for labeling it a “Chinese Military Company.”

The ban on drones has not affected DJI’s action cameras and gimbals. However, the proposed tariff policies may weaken sales due to a perceived price hike.