Ricoh GR IV is rumored to arrive in early 2025

The extremely popular Fujifilm X100VI will soon be facing a worthy competitor. According to Fuji Rumors, sources have confirmed that Ricoh is set to release the new GR IV. The upcoming camera will replace the highly successful GR III which is already five years old at this point. The GR III was well regarded as a camera that delivers stunning images despite its very compact size. Many regard it as one of the best compact cameras ever, especially when it comes to street photography.

Specs for the Ricoh GR IV have not yet been leaked but there are a few things we are sure will be coming with the new model. First, the GR IV will likely retain the form factor that made previous models popular among photographers. The GR III is a camera that fits in most pockets, making it very handy for everyday use.

We think that the GR IV will retain the 24MP sensor from its predecessor but with updated image processing technology and autofocus. If we had just one complaint about the GR III, it would be the slow autofocus. Ricoh would be amiss not to update the AF system with improved continuous tracking and AI-powered subject detection.

Ideally, the Ricoh GR IV should retain the already impressive 28mm F/2.8 fixed-lens from the GR III. However, updating it to have a maximum aperture of F/2 would be a very welcome change. The lens from the previous models already delivers stunning results, giving it an additional f-stop that will surely get better images.

Lastly, we hope that Ricoh adds some of the features from the GR III variants such as the ND and soft focus filter on the GR III HDF. It would also be great for Ricoh to offer a 40mm lens variant similar to the GR IIIx.