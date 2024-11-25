DJI launches the T100 and T70 in China, two new agricultural drones

As this is a brand new launch in China, information is extremely light but cobbling together a few sources we get a rough idea of what the new flagship ARGAS drones look like. Chad Colby, a tech-tuber in the Agricultural space shared what appeared to be a marketing video on the new T100.

DJI’s T100 looks to be a groundbreaking agricultural drone, setting new standards for farming technology. Boasting a maximum takeoff weight of 149.9 kg (330.4 lbs), this drone is built to tackle large-scale agricultural tasks with ease. Its capacity to carry up to 100 liters of fertilizer and lift 85 kg (187.4 lbs) makes it a top contender for heavy-duty farm operations.

The T100 launches alongside the T70, a more compact, mid-range option. According to DroneNR, the T70 apparently comes with a 50-liter tank that can handle up to 65 kg (143.3 lbs) and has a maximum takeoff weight of 70 kg (154.3 lbs). With a charging time of just 8 minutes, the T70 ensures quick turnarounds, making it a versatile tool for medium-scale agricultural projects.

These drones demonstrate DJI’s commitment to advancing agricultural technology, offering tailored solutions for farms of all sizes. Whether it’s the heavy-duty T100 or the adaptable T70, these drones are reshaping the future of farming.