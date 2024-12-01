DaVinci Resolve Cyber Monday Sale 2024: Blackmagic Design deals still live

DaVinci Resolve remains one of the most sought-after video editing software options for amateurs and professionals alike. While its free version is exceptional, the Studio edition unlocks advanced features like noise reduction, HDR grading, and 3D tools, making it an indispensable upgrade for serious editors. This Cyber Monday, you can grab DaVinci Resolve Studio 19 for just $235, a rare deal for software that typically sees few direct discounts.

Blackmagic deals don't end there, with huge reductions in film cameras, monitoring solutions, and much more.

Best Retailers for DaVinci Resolve Deals This Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for Cyber Monday deals on DaVinci Resolve, your first stop should be Blackmagic Design itself. Beyond that, exploring major online retailers and niche electronics stores is a smart move. Here are the top options to consider:

Amazon: A go-to for competitive prices on editing hardware, offering key accessories like control panels and high-speed SSDs for seamless media storage.

Best Buy: Excellent for discounts on audio and video equipment, often including editing gear.

B&H Photo Video: Known for its camera and studio accessories, frequently bundling hardware with DaVinci Resolve licenses.

Even without steep Cyber Monday markdowns, DaVinci Resolve remains an exceptional value. Its free version is packed with robust editing tools, while the Studio edition provides advanced capabilities such as HDR workflows, 3D compositing, and noise reduction—all unlocked with a one-time payment of $295.