Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Laptop & Surface Pro deals - 2024 models included!

Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Laptop deals and Microsoft Surface Pro deals are live! We are very pleased to see good reductions in the offers for the latest 7th gen release of the Surface laptop and the 11th gen Surface Pro, even though both products haven't long been available. The 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop introduces significant advancements and is generally regarded as being on par with Apple's MacBook Air line (finally a worthy Windows contender!) and the latest version of the Surface pro which also came out this year is a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop/tablet device that offers great flexibility of function. If you're still not sure about these products, do also check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub, covering offers across all brands.

The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop (the 7th gen, even if Microsoft has chosen not to brand it as such) features the Snapdragon X processors, designed for optimal energy efficiency and performance, offering a quieter, cooler operation compared to traditional CPUs, with massively impressive battery duration . Display options include 13.8-inch and 15-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreens with a 3:2 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rates, and 600 nits of peak brightness, delivering vivid visuals ideal for productivity and entertainment. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and has USB-C/USB4 ports for high-speed data transfer and connection to external displays. Windows 11 Pro powers the system, integrating AI features like Windows Studio Effects and Copilot+ for enhanced multitasking and creative workflows.

Despite it being released not long ago, we've been pleased to see some of the latest 11th gen Surface Pros on sale this year. The 2024 Microsoft Surface Pro features a major shift with its transition to Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, specifically either the 10-core X Plus or the 12-core X Elite, offering a boost in performance and energy efficiency compared to previous Intel-based models. This change enables improved battery life, making the device even more appealing for on-the-go productivity. The PixelSense touchscreen has also been enhanced with better brightness and color fidelity, ideal for creative work and media consumption. Maintaining its iconic design, the Surface Pro continues to offer a detachable keyboard and an adjustable kickstand, allowing you to transition between laptop and tablet functionality. 5G connectivity is also now an option in select models. We've included some deals on the older models further down if you're really interested in them, but the newer models represent a superior product for around the same amount of money, so we'd only advise picking these up if you have a specific reason to buy them over the 2024 variants.

Cyber Monday is indeed one of the best times to score discounts on Microsoft Surface devices, including the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop Studio. These deals often extend through the weekend following Black Friday and sometimes continue until the end of Cyber Monday itself. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store typically offer the deepest discounts of the year during this period, with savings ranging from $100 to $800 depending on the model and configuration​.

Cyber Monday deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops and Surface Pros typically begin immediately after Black Friday and extend through the weekend. Some discounts may even start earlier in the week leading up to Cyber Monday. Retailers like the Microsoft Store, Amazon, and Best Buy often continue offering significant savings until the end of the Cyber Monday event itself, but it’s best to act quickly as popular configurations may sell out.

Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Laptop deals typically last through the day itself, with some offers starting as early as the weekend before and extending slightly into Tuesday or while supplies last. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store may carry over discounts, but inventory for popular models often runs out quickly. Additionally the deals that do continue on through the so-called 'Cyber Week' generally aren't quite as good as those on the day in terms of the size of the discount offered. It’s wise to act early during Cyber Monday if you find a deal that fits your needs.