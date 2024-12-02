Canon’s R100 with RF-S18-45mm & RF-S55-210mm lens kit is back below $500 as Cyber Monday begins

Canon’s R100 mirrorless camera has retained a discount. Arguably one of the best starter cameras is currently at 40% off, with the included RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses.

The Canon R100 is the lightest and smallest camera in the EOS R series, designed for portability without compromising performance. It features a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor paired with a DIGIC 8 processor, delivering high-quality stills and video. The RF lens mount ensures compatibility with Canon's growing range of RF lenses, giving users access to quality optics for every budget and style.

The R100’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system covers up to 143 zones, providing fast and accurate focusing. Eye Detection AF ensures sharp portraits by locking onto subjects' eyes. For action shots, the camera supports continuous shooting at up to 6.5 fps in One-Shot AF mode. While geared toward still photography, the R100 is also capable of 4K video recording at 24 fps and 1080p at 60 fps. Users can capture stabilized footage with supported lenses and record audio via the built-in stereo microphone or a connected external mic through the 3.5mm jack.

This Cyber Monday deal provides everything a beginner needs to start exploring photography. With versatile lenses and a powerful yet compact camera, the R100 is an excellent investment. Whether you’re shooting family portraits, landscapes, or everyday moments, this bundle delivers outstanding value and room for growth.