Samyang officially debuts a new Prima Series lens with the AF 35mm F/1

Samyang officially launched a new line of lenses, calling it the Prima Series. The first in this new lineup is the AF 35mm F/1.4 P FE, which is only available for the Sony E-mount and sets the standard for the company’s manufacturing technology.

“Prima” is a Latin word that means “first” and “important,” which is the company’s inspiration for this new lens series. The third-generation lens encompasses Samyang’s design philosophy of “portability, practicality, and convenience.”

The AF 35mm F/1.4 P features a lightweight design, weighing just 470g. The lens is perfect when mounted on compact cameras like the Sony a7C II and ZV-E1 and is intended for everyday use. Despite its small size, the AF 35mm F/1.4 does not compromise performance and image quality.

The optical design has 12 elements arranged in 10 groups and includes 3 aspherical elements, a High Refractive glass, and an extra-low dispersion element. The lens delivers excellent resolution even when shooting wide open. At the minimum focusing distance of 0.30m, the AF 35mm F/1.4 P produces images with outstanding contrast and sharpness. Additionally, the lens has an optical design that minimizes focus breathing which is great for use in video.

“Featuring Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) technology, this lens swiftly and quietly handles large focus groups with exceptional accuracy. Capture stunning portraits, vibrant street scenes, and detailed travel photos under any conditions. Perfect for consistently delivering high-quality images,” Samyang said.

The lens is engineered to be durable and features weather-sealing at five critical points which protects against water droplets, light rain, snow, and dust. This means that you can reliably use the AF 35mm F/1.4 P in challenging weather conditions. A micro-patterned rubber focus ring also improves ergonomics, especially in wet conditions.

The Samyang AF 35mm F/1.4 PE is not yet available in the US but is already listed for £440 ($560) via a UK distributor.