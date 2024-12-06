Samyang announces the AF 12mm F/2 RF-S for Canon mirrorless

Samyang joins Tamron and Sigma, as the third company to launch officially licensed autofocus lenses for the Canon RF mount. Early this year, Canon allowed third-party lens makers like Samyang to make autofocus lenses for the but only for the RF-S (APS-C) mirrorless cameras.

The new Samyang AF 12mm F/2 is a fast ultra-wide prime lens which the company says is ideal for landscapes, architecture, and astrophotography thanks to its large aperture and 96.8-degree field of view. The lens is equivalent to 18mm on full-frame.

The minimum focusing distance on the AF 12mm F/2 is 0.2 meters, which enables photographers to shoot close-up photos. The maximum aperture of F/2 allows for shallow depth of field when focusing the lens close to a subject. The seven aperture blades on the lens give “smooth, natural-looking bokeh.”

The lens features 12 elements in 10 groups, including two aspherical elements, one H-ASP element, and three ED elements. The optical design of the 12mm F/2 "effectively minimizes chromatic aberration, distortion, and other optical imperfections."

Autofocus on the 12mm F/2 is powered by Samyang’s Linear STM (stepping motor) which provides accurate and silent focusing. The AF supports subject tracking when paired with capable Canon cameras like the Canon R5.

Samyang has designed the new AF 12mm F/2 RF-S to be compact, measuring only 2.25 inches and weighing 7.5oz. The lightweight lens pairs well with the Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras and ensures portability. The lens has minimal controls on the lens barrel with only a focus ring and AF/MF control switch. Samyang added weather sealing, giving the lens protection against dust, light rain, and snow.