Profoto unveils the Pro-B3, a new 750W portable strobe

Profoto has been leading the way in portable lighting solutions. Their newest product, the flagship Pro-B3, is a powerful new battery-powered strobe that can output up to 750Ws.

The Pro-B3 is positioned as the spiritual successor of the ever-reliable B1X, launched in 2017. It bumps up the power output by 50%, from 500Ws to 750Ws. The new continuous LED output has also been increased from 24W to 56W. Profoto achieved this by increasing the battery size of the Pro-B3 to nearly double the capacity of the one in the B1X. While there is an increase in battery size, the Pro-B3 has fewer full-power flashes per charge at 250, compared to the 325 strobes on the B1X.

Another key improvement in the Pro-B3 is the overall recycle time, which ranges from 0.01 to 2.3 seconds. In comparison, the B1X recycle time is 0.1 and 1.9 seconds. This means that the Pro-B3 is faster at lower power outputs but can be a bit slower with full-power flashes. Flash duration is also improved on the Pro-B3 at 1/75,000 compared to 1/19,000 on the B1X.

With the Profoto ecosystem, photographers will have access to a wide array of light modifiers and other accessories. There are about 120+ light shapers that are compatible with the Pro-B3 which means that there are endless possibilities when it comes to lighting. The new portable flash is also compatible with Profoto AirX wireless remotes and is supported by the Profoto Camera and Profoto Control apps.

The Profoto Pro-B3 has a rugged and durable outer shell, industrial-grade capacitors, and a quartz flash tube. This means that the portable strobe can withstand harsh outdoor environments.

“The unique combination of features that the Pro-B3 brings ensures that you will always get that perfect shot,” says Göran Marén, Product Manager at Profoto. “The Pro-B3 has been designed and built to withstand years and years of professional use.”



The Profoto Pro-B3 is now available for purchase from the Profoto website for $3,995.