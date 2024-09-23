Fresh leaks appear to show DJI Mavic 4 Pro being tested

DJI has been releasing drones at an incredible pace this year and just as the dust settles on the recent DJI Flip leaks, the highly anticipated Mavic 4 Pro has been spotted once more in the wild. Along with what appears to be field testing, we now also have the FCC listing, confirming the new flagship’s existence.

Notably, drone enthusiast Jasper Ellens shared images showcasing the alleged Mavic 4 with an "FCC label". While official details remain scarce, Ellens claims it to be the Mavic 4 Pro, a potential high-end variant. As you can see, the drone is taped up, leaving much to the imagination. However, it appears to feature a redesigned camera module, possibly boasting a spherical sensor mounted on a sturdier, more adaptable gimbal.

Credit: @JasperEllens

Mavic 4 Pro specs we hope to see

Further speculation suggests that the Mavic 4 may include groundbreaking upgrades such as RTK support, a Cine Premium model with 2TB SSD storage, a main camera with 14 stops of dynamic range, and advanced dual-controller options akin to DJI’s M30 series. A live flight-assist display for simultaneous viewing of VIO camera feeds and maps could also be in the cards.

This sighting seems to align with DJI’s practice of providing pre-release units to select creators. The drone in question was spotted alongside a Mavic 3 Pro and high-end cameras, hinting at a professional comparison test, possibly showcasing new internal components or advanced imaging capabilities.

Mavic 4 Pro release is likely around the corner

With what appears to be field testing of the Mavic 4, an announcement before the year ends looks possible. Previous release patterns suggest an announcement could come later this month or January 2025, however, this is pure speculation until DJI gives us some official news.