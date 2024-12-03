Leaked images appear of the DJI Flip, a new foldable drone

It looks as though DJI is working on a new folding drone which could be announced as early as the first quarter of next year. Images, videos, and FCC filings for the DJI Flip have recently leaked online.

Reliable insider Jasper Ellens shared on X that the Flip has a design similar to the Mini 2 but can fold in two, identical to the Hover AIR X1 Pro Max. He also shared that the compact drone will have propeller guards similar to FPV drones. Based on the leaked video, the propeller guards fold downward, with all four being neatly stacked together to make storage and transportation easier.

Source: @JasperEllens

According to the leaks, the Flip will feature Ocusync 4 (O4) transmission system and will be capable of recording video footage in 4K. Also spotted in the leaked documents is a three-axis gimbal for stable aerial footage.

The upcoming drone will reportedly be equipped with an advanced LiDAR array similar to the Air 3S, as a means of obstacle avoidance. Having an advanced obstacle avoidance system means that it will be safer for novice pilots to operate.

Source: @JasperEllens

The DJI Flip will ship with a larger 3,110mAh battery, which is more than double that of the DJI Neo’s 1,435mAh and provides 18 minutes of flight time. The power pack on the Flip is also larger than that of the Mini 4 Pro’s 2,590mAh and Mini 3’s 2,453mAh, which allows these drones to stay up for around 34 to 38 minutes.

Source: @Quadro_News

Is there a DJI Flip release date?

Ellens believes that the DJI Flip will launch next year instead of the Mini 5 or Mini 5 Pro. The Mini 5 was expected to debut early next year before the DJI Flip leaks. The insider says that the Mini 5 “will never exist” and that DJI is leaning towards making more drones portable.

From our perspective, the DJI Flip will be marketed as a recreational drone targeting new pilots. It will be a neat little drone that is easy to transport and can be operated using a smartphone for maximum portability. We still expect DJI to work on the Mini 5 and Mini 5 Pro but with serious content creators and videographers in mind.