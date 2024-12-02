Last chance to buy this Olympus OM-1 Micro Four Thirds camera for $700 off!

Olympus has fallen... in price! Now we've got that terrible pun out of the way, this Cyber Monday OM System Olympus OM-1 deal is one of the best we've seen on a camera in this sales period, and there's not long left for you to snap it up!

Not only do you get the camera itself, but this bundle includes: 1x OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Lens (V335030BW000), 1x BLX-1 Li-ion Battery, 1x FL-LM3 Flash, 1x Eyecup, 1x USB-AC Adapter, 1x USB Connection Cable, 1x Cable Clip & Cable Protector, 1x Shoulder Strap, 1x Lens Hood, 1x Lens Cap & Rear Lens Cap, 1x Lens Wrapping Cloth, plus a lovely OM SYSTEM 1 Year Limited Warranty!

In the unlikely event this is not sufficient for you, do be sure to also check out our primary Cyber Monday camera deals hub whilst there's still time!

The OM System Olympus OM-1 represents a significant leap in the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera lineup, combining a cutting-edge sensor with advanced computational features. Building on its predecessor, the E-M1 Mark III, the OM-1 features a new 20 MP stacked backside-illuminated (BSI) sensor. This sensor boosts dynamic range, reduces noise by approximately two stops, and supports faster readout speeds, which minimize rolling shutter effects. The new TruePic X processor doubles the processing speed, enhancing performance in autofocus (AF), burst shooting, and computational photography.

A highlight of the OM-1 is its advanced autofocus system, now featuring 1,053 all-cross-type points with Quad Pixel AF technology for superior subject tracking. It also integrates AI-powered recognition for diverse subjects like birds, planes, and trains. The camera excels in burst shooting, offering blackout-free speeds of 50 fps with continuous AF/AE or up to 120 fps with settings locked.

This model is not just for photographers; videographers will appreciate its support for 4K at 60p, 10-bit H.265 recording, and external RAW output. Additional features include industry-leading in-body stabilization, Live ND mode (up to ND64), and improved High-Resolution Shot capabilities for handheld and tripod use.

Compared to non-Pro MFT cameras or its predecessor, the OM-1 delivers unprecedented speed, AF accuracy, and computational features, making it a robust option for both stills and video. It stands out in the MFT ecosystem by bridging compact design with professional-grade performance.

What is a Micro Four Thirds camera?

Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras are compact, interchangeable-lens cameras designed for versatility and portability - essentially a more compact variant of a Mirrorless camera. They feature a Four Thirds sensor (17.3 mm x 13 mm), smaller than full-frame and APS-C sensors, allowing for lightweight camera bodies and lenses while maintaining high image quality. The MFT system offers a wide selection of lenses and excels in video performance, including 4K recording and advanced stabilization, making it a favorite among travelers and videographers. While its smaller sensor limits low-light performance and creates a 2x crop factor, MFT cameras strike an excellent balance between size, cost, and capability, appealing to both enthusiasts and professionals.

OM System Olympus OM-1 specifications