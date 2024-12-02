Previous Story This ZEISS DTI 4/35 thermal imaging monocular hits its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday
Back To News
Next Story The Canon R50 creator kit (lens, tripod grip, mic, remote) price drops below $850

$300 off the best Samsung Galaxy phone this Cyber Monday

cyber monday news samsung galaxy

by IR Staff

posted Monday, December 2, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST

If you're after a new smartphone this Cyber Monday, this SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is one of the best we've seen. For $300 off, you can enjoy a cutting edge premium device, with 512GB storage and stylus included. Read on for further info or check out our main Cyber Monday phone deals page.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Samsung’s flagship lineup, combining cutting-edge technology with premium design. This smartphone offers unparalleled performance powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (or Exynos 2400 in select markets), ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning visuals with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution, ideal for content consumption and creative tasks. The S24 Ultra excels in photography with its versatile quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor for breathtaking detail, complemented by telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. A sleek design, an integrated S Pen for productivity, and a robust 5000mAh battery with fast charging make it a top-tier choice for professionals and power users.

Detailed Specifications

Display

    Type: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X.
    Resolution: Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440).
    Refresh Rate: Adaptive 120Hz (1Hz–120Hz).
    Brightness: Peak up to 2,200 nits.
    Design: Edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance

    Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Global) / Exynos 2400 (select markets).
    RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X.
    Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0, no expandable storage.

Cameras

    Primary Sensor: 200MP (f/1.7) with advanced OIS.
    Telephoto: 10MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom.
    Secondary Telephoto: 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
    Ultra-Wide: 12MP with a 120° field of view.
    Front Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

    Capacity: 5000mAh.
    Charging: Wired: Up to 45W fast charging.
    Wireless: Up to 15W.
    Reverse Wireless Charging: Wireless PowerShare support.

Operating System

    OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.

Build and Design

    Material: Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
    Water/Dust Resistance: IP68-rated.
    Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and more (region-specific).

S Pen

    Integrated: Housed within the device.
    Features: Enhanced precision, air actions, and note-taking functionality.

Connectivity

    5G: Sub-6 GHz and mmWave.
    Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 7 ready.
    Bluetooth: 5.3.
    Ports: USB-C 3.2, no headphone jack.

Audio

    Speakers: Stereo with Dolby Atmos.
    Microphones: Multiple for advanced noise cancellation.

Other Features

    Security: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock.
    Special: Samsung DeX for desktop-like experience, advanced cooling system for sustained performance.

 Buy Unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB Smartphone | Samsung US

 

Previous Story This ZEISS DTI 4/35 thermal imaging monocular hits its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday
Back To News
Next Story The Canon R50 creator kit (lens, tripod grip, mic, remote) price drops below $850