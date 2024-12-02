$300 off the best Samsung Galaxy phone this Cyber Monday

If you're after a new smartphone this Cyber Monday, this SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is one of the best we've seen. For $300 off, you can enjoy a cutting edge premium device, with 512GB storage and stylus included. Read on for further info or check out our main Cyber Monday phone deals page.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Samsung’s flagship lineup, combining cutting-edge technology with premium design. This smartphone offers unparalleled performance powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (or Exynos 2400 in select markets), ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning visuals with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution, ideal for content consumption and creative tasks. The S24 Ultra excels in photography with its versatile quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor for breathtaking detail, complemented by telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. A sleek design, an integrated S Pen for productivity, and a robust 5000mAh battery with fast charging make it a top-tier choice for professionals and power users.

Detailed Specifications

Display

Type: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

Resolution: Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440).

Refresh Rate: Adaptive 120Hz (1Hz–120Hz).

Brightness: Peak up to 2,200 nits.

Design: Edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Global) / Exynos 2400 (select markets).

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X.

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0, no expandable storage.

Cameras

Primary Sensor: 200MP (f/1.7) with advanced OIS.

Telephoto: 10MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

Secondary Telephoto: 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Ultra-Wide: 12MP with a 120° field of view.

Front Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

Capacity: 5000mAh.

Charging: Wired: Up to 45W fast charging.

Wireless: Up to 15W.

Reverse Wireless Charging: Wireless PowerShare support.

Operating System

OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.

Build and Design

Material: Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Water/Dust Resistance: IP68-rated.

Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and more (region-specific).

S Pen

Integrated: Housed within the device.

Features: Enhanced precision, air actions, and note-taking functionality.

Connectivity

5G: Sub-6 GHz and mmWave.

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 7 ready.

Bluetooth: 5.3.

Ports: USB-C 3.2, no headphone jack.

Audio

Speakers: Stereo with Dolby Atmos.

Microphones: Multiple for advanced noise cancellation.

Other Features

Security: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock.

Special: Samsung DeX for desktop-like experience, advanced cooling system for sustained performance.