$300 off the best Samsung Galaxy phone this Cyber Monday
posted Monday, December 2, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
If you're after a new smartphone this Cyber Monday, this SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is one of the best we've seen. For $300 off, you can enjoy a cutting edge premium device, with 512GB storage and stylus included. Read on for further info or check out our main Cyber Monday phone deals page.
- SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB (Unlocked), 50MP Zoom Camera, Long Battery Life, S Pen, US Version - $300 OFF
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Samsung’s flagship lineup, combining cutting-edge technology with premium design. This smartphone offers unparalleled performance powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (or Exynos 2400 in select markets), ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning visuals with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution, ideal for content consumption and creative tasks. The S24 Ultra excels in photography with its versatile quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor for breathtaking detail, complemented by telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. A sleek design, an integrated S Pen for productivity, and a robust 5000mAh battery with fast charging make it a top-tier choice for professionals and power users.
Detailed Specifications
Display
Type: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X.
Resolution: Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440).
Refresh Rate: Adaptive 120Hz (1Hz–120Hz).
Brightness: Peak up to 2,200 nits.
Design: Edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Performance
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Global) / Exynos 2400 (select markets).
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X.
Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0, no expandable storage.
Cameras
Primary Sensor: 200MP (f/1.7) with advanced OIS.
Telephoto: 10MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom.
Secondary Telephoto: 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
Ultra-Wide: 12MP with a 120° field of view.
Front Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video calls.
Battery and Charging
Capacity: 5000mAh.
Charging: Wired: Up to 45W fast charging.
Wireless: Up to 15W.
Reverse Wireless Charging: Wireless PowerShare support.
Operating System
OS: Android 14 with One UI 6.
Build and Design
Material: Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Water/Dust Resistance: IP68-rated.
Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and more (region-specific).
S Pen
Integrated: Housed within the device.
Features: Enhanced precision, air actions, and note-taking functionality.
Connectivity
5G: Sub-6 GHz and mmWave.
Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 7 ready.
Bluetooth: 5.3.
Ports: USB-C 3.2, no headphone jack.
Audio
Speakers: Stereo with Dolby Atmos.
Microphones: Multiple for advanced noise cancellation.
Other Features
Security: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock.
Special: Samsung DeX for desktop-like experience, advanced cooling system for sustained performance.