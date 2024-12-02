Apple’s MacBook Air M3 is at its historic low price for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a MacBook Air deal then Cyber Monday is the perfect time for it. We've seen some nice reductions on the latest M3 series of these laptops, despite the fact they only came out in 2024. Immediately below we've listed the best of them, covering both a 15-inch model and 13-inch model, however there are more convering the different RAM and SSD configurations to be found on our main MacBook deals hub.

The MacBook Air is still the pre-eminent general productivity laptop, despite increasing competition from the likes of the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop. The 2024 model features Apple’s efficient M3 chip, making it well-suited for standard tasks like office work, web browsing, and video calls, while also handling light creative projects such as photo, video, and audio editing. For intensive rendering you'd be better looking at the MacBook Pro, but despite its slimline, fanless design (basically running near enough silently) the Air is still surprisingly powerful.

This laptop is ideal for students, remote workers, and casual users who value quiet performance. Despite its affordability, the MacBook Air boasts a stunning Liquid Retina display, offering vibrant visuals with accurate color reproduction, fully supporting the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces for precise work in those domains. Coupled with its ultra-portable design and impressive battery life of up to 15 hours during typical use, it’s a fantastic choice for those who need a reliable laptop on the go, plus you get access to Apple's generally top-notch customer service (as long as the warranty lasts anyway).