Cyber Monday is your last chance to grab the Google Pixel 9 Pro, XL, & Fold at their lowest-ever prices

Cyber Monday presents a last chance to pick up one of the latest smartphones for less. Google’s Pixel lineup leads the charge, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold seeing their lowest prices ever. Whether you’re in the market for a cutting-edge foldable or a feature-packed traditional smartphone, now is the time to buy.

Cyber Monday Pixel Deals

At just $799 (down from $999), the Pixel 9 Pro offers exceptional value for a flagship phone. Equipped with Google’s powerful Gemini AI processor, it features a triple rear camera system that supports 8K video recording and excels in low-light scenarios with Night Sight. The 6.3-inch Super Actua display boasts a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making every interaction seamless. Being unlocked, it’s compatible with all major carriers for added flexibility.

With a Cyber Monday price of $849 (down from $1,099), the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers cutting-edge features in a larger form factor. Its 6.8-inch Super Actua display and 120Hz refresh rate are perfect for gaming, streaming, or multitasking. The Gemini AI-powered triple camera ensures breathtaking photos and videos, including 8K video capture. Whether you’re switching networks or sticking with your favorite, this unlocked phone has you covered.

The 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a premium foldable now available for just $1,619. Its 6.3-inch foldable display offers incredible versatility, from hands-free video calls to tabletop astrophotography. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, it takes multitasking and photography to the next level. The foldable design doesn’t compromise its triple rear camera system, and it even comes with a free year of Gemini Advanced AI features. Fully unlocked, it’s the ultimate blend of innovation and compatibility.

These Cyber Monday deals won’t last long, so don’t miss your chance to grab a Google Pixel device at its best-ever price. Whether you’re upgrading or gifting, now is the perfect time to secure your next smartphone.