Over $100 to be saved on DJI’s best drone this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday drone deals present yet another opportunity for those looking to upgrade or start the hobby for less. The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus is available now at Adorama, bundled with over $100 in accessory savings. This offer brings a wealth of tools to enhance your drone experience, all while showcasing DJI’s most advanced compact drone to date.

Now well under $1,250, the bundle includes the DJI Mini 4 Pro, a Propeller Guard, a strobe light, two 64GB microSD cards, a ProOptic cleaning kit, and more. Free shipping sweetens the deal.

Dji Mini 4 Pro features - is it worth it?

The DJI Mini 4 Pro combines portability and power in a design weighing under 249g, making it regulation-friendly in most countries without registration. Its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor captures breathtaking 48MP stills and 4K/60fps HDR video with Dual Native ISO Fusion technology for superb low-light performance.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro excels in stability and safety with omnidirectional obstacle sensing and Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS). Whether navigating tight spaces or capturing intricate shots, the Mini 4 Pro ensures a seamless and secure flight experience.

This drone also unlocks creative potential with features like ActiveTrack 360° Trace Mode, which allows for effortless subject tracking, and Waypoint Flight, enabling automatic route replication for precise, repeatable shots. True vertical shooting and up to 4x zoom ensure compatibility with social media and smartphone-friendly playback.

The Mini 4 Pro offers a maximum flight time of 45 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, along with DJI’s O4 video transmission for smooth 1080p live feeds from distances up to 20 km. Enhanced color modes, including 10-bit D-Log M and HLG, provide post-production flexibility for professional-grade results.

This bundle also comes with Bushnell 10x42mm Roof Prism Binoculars and additional accessories, making it a comprehensive kit for adventurers and creators.

If you’re ready to upgrade your aerial toolkit or take your content creation to new heights, this Cyber Monday deal is too good to miss. Stock is limited, so act quickly to secure your DJI Mini 4 Pro at this unbeatable price.