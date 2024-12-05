Specs for the Fujifilm GFX100RF camera have started to leak online

While Ricoh is looking to go head-to-head with the wildly successful X100VI, Fujifilm is already setting its sights on something bigger. The company is reportedly working on a new medium format rangefinder camera called the GFX100RF.

Based on the leaked name, the upcoming camera will be using the GFX sensor with 100MP. The RF badge suggests that it will be a rangefinder-style camera like the X100 series with a hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder. We have previously reported that Fujifilm is working on a fixed lens medium format camera based on leaked patents.

Insider Fuji Rumors reports that a “trusted source” has confirmed the existence of the GFX100RF. According to the report, the medium-format camera will have a very compact body that’s "about the size of an X-Pro 3." It will be interesting to see how Fujifilm will fit a GFX sensor into a camera similar to the size of the X-Pro 3, which houses an APS-C-sized sensor.

The leak suggests that the upcoming rangefinder will ship with a fixed 35mm medium-format lens, which is equivalent to 28mm on full-frame. Sources say that the maximum aperture for the lens is at F/3.2, but it is not certain whether this is on medium-format or its full-frame equivalent. An aperture of F/3.2 medium format is closer to F/2.5 full-frame in terms of depth of field.

Additionally, the GFX100RF reportedly will not have in-body image stabilization. It is an interesting choice given that the Fujifilm X100VI features 5-axis stabilization and the Ricoh GR III has a 3-axis IBIS system. Also, both the GFX50 and GFX100 medium-format cameras feature in-body image stabilization. However, adding image stabilization to the GFX100RF will undoubtedly increase its overall size. The Fujifilm GFX100RF will reportedly be released sometime in March 2025.