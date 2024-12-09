The Kodak x Barbie camera bundle gets an 18% discount, the perfect last-minute Christmas gift

Kodak x Printomatic Instant cameras are a lot of fun, especially around the holidays. The Barbie Collab limited edition version could be the perfect gift, with the bundle now available for $139.99.

This limited-edition Barbie Printomatic camera is a collaboration between Kodak and Mattel, reimagining Kodak’s Printomatic in two signature Barbie styles: Iconic Style and Signature Style, featuring bold pink hues and stylish patterns. Beyond its trendy design, the camera includes a 5MP sensor, auto-focus, and auto-flash for effortless point-and-shoot photography.

The Printomatic allows users to capture digital photos and instantly print them using ZINK Zero-Ink technology. These 2x3-inch adhesive-backed prints are smudge-proof, water-resistant, and tear-resistant, doubling as stickers for creative projects.

The Barbie Gift Bundle also comes packed with accessories, including:

A Barbie-themed camera case

Photo album

50 decorative stickers

Hanging frames

20 sheets of ZINK paper

Compact and lightweight, the camera is perfect for on-the-go fun, making it an ideal choice for Barbie fans, aspiring photographers, or anyone looking for a unique way to capture memories.

Whether you're adding flair to a scrapbook, decorating your room with photos, or gifting it to the Barbie lover in your life, this deal offers an exciting mix of creativity and nostalgia. Don't miss your chance to grab this exclusive Barbie x Kodak collaboration while supplies last!