50% off Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD, the ideal stocking filler for photographers

When it comes to photographers, the more SD cards the merrier. Luckily, microSDs tend to feature big discounts during the holidays allowing you an easy storage upgrade without breaking the bank. The Samsung Pro Plus 256GB SD (with adapter) is now on sale with 50% knocked off its original price.

This card supports up to 180 MB/s read speeds and 130 MB/s write speeds, making it ideal for 4K UHD video recording, Full HD playback, and smooth app operations. The UHS-I, U3, and V30 ratings ensure reliable performance for content creators and gamers alike, while the A2 rating guarantees snappy app loading for mobile devices.

Whether you’re a drone pilot capturing breathtaking aerial shots or a photographer shooting in high resolution, this card offers:

Seamless 4K UHD video recording and quick burst photo capture.

Tough durability: Water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection.

Massive storage capacity for endless photos, videos, apps, and media.

Plus, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty and the backing of Samsung’s proven flash memory expertise, ensuring peace of mind for all your adventures.