One of DJI’s best beginner drones just got a 30% holiday discount, Avata 2 now under $700

The DJI Avata 2 may have been a bit pricey for beginners in the past, however, its features, intuitive controls, and general versatility make it an easy recommendation. Now this Fly More Combo has hit its lowest-ever price, dropping to just $699, it is a great excuse to get into the hobby.

The Avata 2 offers a unique flying experience, blending ease of use with powerful features. It’s designed for beginners but doesn’t skimp on quality, making it a fantastic choice for anyone eager to explore FPV (First Person View) drone piloting. With DJI’s intuitive motion control system, even those new to drones can get the hang of flips, rolls, and smooth maneuvers quickly, adding creativity to their flying.

What sets the Avata 2 apart is its stunning camera system. Its ultra-wide 155° field of view captures breathtaking shots, while the 4K resolution ensures sharp, cinematic footage. Whether you’re recording outdoor adventures or creating social media content, this drone makes it simple to produce professional-grade visuals. Safety features like the built-in propeller guard provide peace of mind, especially for new pilots still mastering the controls.

The package includes all you need to get started: the drone itself, a pair of goggles for immersive flying, a motion controller, and other essentials like spare propellers and an intelligent flight battery. This bundle ensures you’re ready to fly straight out of the box.

At $699, the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo is a rare find for holiday shoppers looking to snag an impressive gift—or a treat for themselves. It’s a great opportunity to jump into drone flying without overspending. This kind of discount won’t last long, so act fast.