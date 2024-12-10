iOS 18.2 release rumored to be imminent, bringing new Apple Intelligence features

Rumors suggested Apple was set to release IOS 18.2 yesterday but instead, we got the second Release Candidate (RC) version for final testing. This small delay could push the release back as far as next week but many believe it is still coming between now and Thursday. Based on Apple’s usual schedule, it could arrive around 3 PM UK time. Alongside iOS 18.2, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, and watchOS 11.2.

What to expect from IOS 18.2

Users in English-speaking countries outside of the US (South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom) will experience Apple Intelligence for the first time. This rollout includes all features introduced in the U.S. with iOS 18.1, along with the latest enhancements debuting in iOS 18.2, offering an exciting, comprehensive upgrade for these regions.

Apple Intelligence offers exciting tools like advanced writing assistance, photo manipulation, and AI-driven messaging improvements. New features include Genmojis (custom AI-generated emojis), ChatGPT integration into Siri, and Image Playground, allowing users to create images in various art styles. Additional enhancements like Visual Intelligence for improved camera control on iPhone 16 models and Image Wand, which transforms sketches into illustrations, highlight Apple's focus on creativity.

To use Apple Intelligence, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or later. Older models and the standard iPhone 15 won’t support these features. iPad users can also access Apple Intelligence features if they own an iPad Pro or iPad Air powered by the M1 chip, or the newly released iPad mini with the A17 Pro processor.

When released, users can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts. Ensure your device is backed up and connected to Wi-Fi before updating.