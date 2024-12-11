Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera

The main camera specs for Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone have been spotted ahead of its expected release in January. A listing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with model code SM-S938U has been seen in the database of the Camera FV-5 app and revealed several details about the main camera.

According to the listing, the S25 Ultra will have a 23.2mm full-frame equivalent focal length and F/1.7 aperture. Images from the camera will be 12.5MP with a maximum resolution of 4080x3060 pixels. The sensor area for the main camera is listed at 71.9mm. The field of view is horizontally 75.7° and 60.5° vertically on the main camera.

Samsung S25 Ultra camera and lens rumors

Previous rumors claimed that the S25 Ultra would be equipped with a 200MP main camera similar to the previous model. The camera will feature pixel binning in a 16-to-1 formation and the resulting images with have 12.5MP. The S25 Ultra can shoot in both JPEG and DNG, with the latter being the lossless RAW format.

The minimum focusing distance on the main camera is 0.10m, suggesting that it can shoot extremely close-up images. Hyperfocal distance is at 4.86m and the camera supports both manual and autofocus, giving users more precise focus control. Infinity focus is supported which is ideal for shooting landscape scenes.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra main camera has an ISO range of 12 to 3200, giving photographers a lot of flexibility in challenging lighting situations. Maximum analog ISO is at 1,500, delivering good detail retention in high-sensitivity settings. The shutter speed range is 1/11,977 to 1/6s.

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) is also present in the S25 Ultra. Having both EIS and a maximum aperture of F/1.7 means that the main camera is very capable of shooting in low-light situations.

Aside from the 200MP main camera, the S25 Ultra will also feature a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens that has 5x optical and 100x digital zoom.