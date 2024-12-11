|Back To News
Is the DJI Mini 5 on the Horizon for 2025?
posted Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST
Just as DJI launches something new, fresh leaks spring, and so the cycle continues. In just the last few months we have already seen plenty on the Mavic 4 and Flip but we are finishing 2024 off with a speculative bang. Discussion around a possible DJI Mini 5 sighting has arisen in the drone enthusiast community. Known drone leaker @OsitaLV tweeted the not-so-cryptic question, "Mini 4 Pro + lidar = ?" which fueled a flurry of reactions, with fans interpreting this as a teaser for a groundbreaking addition to DJI's Mini series.
Image Credit: @JasperEllens
Many believe this to be a new addition to the Mini series because of what appears to be LiDAR.
The response from fans has been enthusiastic, with one user confidently stating, "Mini 5 Pro," while another lamented the inevitable strain on their wallet. Speculation about the inclusion of vented motors, as noted by drone analyst Jasper Ellens, aligns with this theory, hinting at a focus on performance enhancements while maintaining the Mini series' hallmark 249g weight limit.
LiDAR integration is particularly intriguing, promising enhanced obstacle detection and mapping capabilities, a feature previously reserved for DJI's premium models. If true, this could position the Mini 5 Pro as a trailblazer in making advanced drone technologies more accessible to casual users and enthusiasts.
Not everyone is convinced, however. Some, like @JasperEllens, had previously dismissed the idea of an upgrade due to weight constraints but now acknowledge that DJI may have found a way to innovate without compromise. The rumored improvements, including LiDAR and upgraded motors, could redefine expectations for sub-250g drones.
Whether the speculated Mini 5 Pro lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but the mere possibility has already reignited interest in the future of compact drones, albeit with a hefty pinch of salt.