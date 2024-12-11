Is the DJI Mini 5 on the Horizon for 2025?

Just as DJI launches something new, fresh leaks spring, and so the cycle continues. In just the last few months we have already seen plenty on the Mavic 4 and Flip but we are finishing 2024 off with a speculative bang. Discussion around a possible DJI Mini 5 sighting has arisen in the drone enthusiast community. Known drone leaker @OsitaLV tweeted the not-so-cryptic question, "Mini 4 Pro + lidar = ?" which fueled a flurry of reactions, with fans interpreting this as a teaser for a groundbreaking addition to DJI's Mini series.

Image Credit: @JasperEllens

Many believe this to be a new addition to the Mini series because of what appears to be LiDAR.

The response from fans has been enthusiastic, with one user confidently stating, "Mini 5 Pro," while another lamented the inevitable strain on their wallet. Speculation about the inclusion of vented motors, as noted by drone analyst Jasper Ellens, aligns with this theory, hinting at a focus on performance enhancements while maintaining the Mini series' hallmark 249g weight limit.

LiDAR integration is particularly intriguing, promising enhanced obstacle detection and mapping capabilities, a feature previously reserved for DJI's premium models. If true, this could position the Mini 5 Pro as a trailblazer in making advanced drone technologies more accessible to casual users and enthusiasts.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Some, like @JasperEllens, had previously dismissed the idea of an upgrade due to weight constraints but now acknowledge that DJI may have found a way to innovate without compromise. The rumored improvements, including LiDAR and upgraded motors, could redefine expectations for sub-250g drones.

Whether the speculated Mini 5 Pro lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but the mere possibility has already reignited interest in the future of compact drones, albeit with a hefty pinch of salt.