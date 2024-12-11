Amazon axes 12% off this Mac-ready 4TB portable SSD

The Crucial X9 Pro 4TB Portable SSD has dropped to its lowest price and is a standout storage solution for Apple users. With its "Mac Ready" design (preformatted with the Apple File System), the drive works out of the box with macOS, supporting Time Machine backups without requiring reformatting. The Crucial X9 Pro 4TB SSD balances high-speed performance, and a durable, compact design, making it a must-have, especially at 12% off.

Why the X9 Pro SSD is ideal

Leveraging USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, the Crucial X9 Pro achieves read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, ideal for professionals handling large files or working on video editing projects directly from the drive. Enhanced data security is provided by Apple FileVault encryption and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, ensuring sensitive files remain protected.



The X9 Pro’s build quality complements its technical capabilities. Encased in anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft-touch base, it is both lightweight and durable. Its IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and ability to withstand drops up to 7.5 feet make it an excellent choice for on-the-go professionals. At just 65x50mm and weighing 38 grams, it is as portable as it is reliable.



Additionally, the drive includes a USB Type-C to C cable for plug-and-play functionality, ensuring optimal speeds on compatible devices. Bundled with an offer for Mylio Photos+, it further enhances its appeal to photographers and content creators.