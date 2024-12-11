With $600 off Canon’s EOS R5 mirrorless camera, why not treat yourself this Christmas?

Some post Black Friday deals, like this Canon EOS R5 have looked incredible, dropping to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this season. Normally retailing for $3,899, the R5 is now available at $2,799, a massive 28% discount. Take that with a pinch of salt though as we have seen this camera at around the $3300 mark, so it is closer to a $600 (18%). Still, this deal provides an excellent opportunity to invest in one of Canon's flagship models.

The Canon EOS R5 is built for professionals and serious enthusiasts alike. Its 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor captures extraordinary detail and clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions. Paired with the DIGIC X image processor, it offers an impressive ISO range of 100-51,200 (expandable to 102,400), ensuring clean, high-quality images across a variety of settings.

For action photographers, the R5’s high-speed shooting capabilities stand out. Capture up to 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter or 20 frames per second using the electronic shutter, making it perfect for wildlife, sports, or any fast-paced scenarios. The advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF system boasts 1,053 focus points, providing nearly 100% frame coverage and reliable subject tracking, including people, animals, and vehicles.

On the video front, the EOS R5 is a powerhouse. It supports 8K RAW video recording, allowing filmmakers to achieve stunning detail and flexibility for post-production. Additionally, it can record 4K video at up to 120fps, offering silky-smooth slow-motion footage. With features like Canon Log for extended dynamic range and Eye Control AF, this camera is designed for cutting-edge creativity.

At $2,799, the Canon EOS R5 combines professional-grade features with substantial savings. Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker, photographer, or both, this is a deal worth considering for your 2024 upgrades. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your craft.