New Funleader Classic 35mm f/1.4 lens for Leica-M mount coming soon

Leica is a brand best associated with fast, classic prime lenses designed for street photography. While most M-mount lenses cost an arm and a leg, a company called Funleader is launching a new affordable 35mm F/1.4 that matches the classic looks of Leica M cameras.

According to Photo Rumors, the upcoming lens will be designed for street photography and combines “timeless Leica-inspired design with modern optical enhancements.”

Credit: Lecia Rumors

From the leaked photos, the lens has a vintage aesthetic similar to the Voigtlander 35mm F/1.4 Nokton, one of the most popular lenses for the focal length. While the external design may be classic, the lens will feature modern craftsmanship and optical enhancements.

Credit: Photorumors

A diagram of the lens elements shows that there will be two partial dispersion elements which should give better image quality. The lens will feature advanced coatings for sharper images and better glare resistance.

As a street photography lens, it will be compact and lightweight which is perfect for quick candid snaps. The lens does have a built-in focusing tab to aid in getting accurate focus as the lens will be manual focus only.

The Funleader 35mm F/1.4 will reportedly be priced at $500 when it launches in January 2025. If this lens is as good in terms of build quality and optical performance as the Funleader 28mm F/2.8 pancake, then it will be a great alternative to native Leica lenses.