Amazon just dropped the Polaroid Go 2 mini to below $90, a bit of fun for Christmas

There is still time to grab that special someone a bit of Christmas joy. The Polaroid Go Generation 2 Mini Instant Camera has dropped to a low $89.99, making it the perfect last-minute gift. With its playful design and portable size, this little wonder packs all the nostalgia of classic instant photography into a sleek and modern package. Plus, it’s bundled with enough film for 16 photos, so you can start snapping moments right out of the box.

This deal shaves 25% off its usual $119.99 price tag, delivering joy without breaking the bank. The Polaroid Go Generation 2 is more than just a camera—it’s a mini creative studio. It features a built-in flash, a reflective selfie mirror, and a handy self-timer, perfect for group shots, family antics, or solo holiday selfies. The compact size means it’s small enough to slip into your bag or even a stocking, but big enough to make every captured moment feel special.

Sustainability gets a nod too, as this updated version is made with 30% recycled materials and recharges quickly via USB-C. And while the camera may be mini, the creative possibilities are anything but. From festive family gatherings to spontaneous holiday adventures, this little Polaroid is a gift that keeps on giving.

Whether you’re buying it for yourself or someone who loves a bit of retro charm, this deal is a snapshot of Christmas cheer at an unbeatable price.