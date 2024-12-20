Amazon’s last-minute Christmas sales aren’t over yet: Canon 90D hits lowest-ever price

The Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera is now available at an incredible $999, saving you $200 off its regular price tag. We have seen the body drop as low as $1100 before but below $1000 is a bargain, now at its lowest-ever price.

With its 32.5-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, the EOS 90D delivers outstanding image quality, making it ideal for everything from detailed wildlife photography to high-action sports shots. The DIGIC 8 Image Processor ensures fast performance and vibrant colors, while the 10 fps continuous shooting capability lets you capture every critical moment without missing a beat.

For video enthusiasts, this DSLR boasts 4K UHD recording at 30p and Full HD at 120p, making it an excellent choice for smooth, cinematic footage. Its Dual Pixel CMOS AF system provides accurate and reliable focus, while the 3.0-inch vari-angle touch LCD screen offers intuitive controls and easy framing, whether you're vlogging, shooting overhead, or working at tricky angles.

Connectivity is seamless, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing you to transfer images, control the camera remotely, or even use it as a high-quality webcam for streaming and video calls. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features, the Canon EOS 90D is a must-have for hobbyists and professionals alike.

At this discounted price, it’s the perfect opportunity to add a cutting-edge DSLR to your kit without overspending - just in time for the holidays.