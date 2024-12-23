Amazon just slashed LG’s ultimate productivity monitor, with a 5K nano IPS panel by over $500

Amazon just dropped the price of LG’s ultimate productivity monitor, the 40WP95C-W, by over $500, making this the perfect opportunity for professionals and creatives looking for more real estate. With an ultrawide 40” panel, every project has plenty of room. Furthermore, the 5K resolution and 98% DCI-P3 (out of the box) give you incredibly accurate colors and sharp visuals.

Designed to elevate your workflow, the LG 40WP95C-W features a 5K2K (5120 x 2160) UltraWide resolution, offering exceptional clarity and an expansive view. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, it’s perfect for multitasking, allowing you to have multiple apps and windows open side by side without losing detail. The Nano IPS panel covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring accurate, vibrant colors—ideal for photo and video editing, as well as creative work that demands precision.

The monitor also comes equipped with HDR10 support, providing deeper contrasts and richer colors for a more dynamic visual experience, whether you're working on still images or video projects. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with 96W Power Delivery ensures quick and seamless data transfer, allowing you to connect your laptop or other devices while simultaneously charging them - perfect for those who need both power and performance in a single cable.

In addition to its powerful features, the monitor boasts a virtually borderless design on three sides, enhancing the immersive experience, while the adjustable stand lets you tilt, swivel, and adjust the height to your preferred ergonomic position.