Instagram set to add Meta’s Movie Gen AI generation video tool in 2025

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri teased that Movie Gen is coming to the platform in the new year. Meta's Movie Gen will no doubt transform how creators and brands craft content on the platform. With the ability to edit videos using simple text prompts, Movie Gen promises to provide unprecedented creative control, making video production more accessible than ever before.

What is Movie Gen?

Announced by Meta in October 2024, Movie Gen is still in its research phase, but the possibilities it presents are already clear. At its core, Movie Gen is designed to make video editing easier and more intuitive, allowing users to alter nearly any aspect of their videos. Whether it’s changing backgrounds, adding realistic objects or animations, or fine-tuning existing content, the tool promises a level of creative freedom previously reserved for high-end editing software.

Movie Gen is Meta’s answer to AI video tools like OpenAI’s Sora, but what sets it apart is its seamless integration into Instagram itself. By embedding these AI tools directly into the platform, creators will be able to access them instantly, without relying on third-party applications. Mosseri emphasized the power of the tool, saying, “You should be able to do anything you want with your videos. You should be able to change your outfit, or change the context in which you’re sitting, or add a chain – whatever you can think of.”

With over 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram has the potential to unlock a new world of creativity. For creators, Movie Gen could serve as a powerful tool for elevating storytelling with minimal effort. Whether it's adding a dramatic backdrop or seamlessly swapping outfits, the possibilities for visual storytelling are vast.

Despite the promising teaser, many are left wondering if Movie Gen will truly live up to its potential. Early AI video tools, like OpenAI’s Sora, have fallen short in real-world applications, leaving some to question whether Movie Gen will be more than just another filter.

