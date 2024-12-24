Apple looks set to take on Amazon Ring with Face ID Doorbell and Lock System

Apple is looking to challenge Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest. The company is working on an innovative security device - a smart doorbell with Face ID technology, designed to work seamlessly with a smart lock system. This device would allow homeowners to automatically unlock their door using facial recognition, just as Face ID works on iPhones.

According to Mark Gurman’s report on Bloomberg, Apple’s new security solution would integrate with existing third-party smart locks that support HomeKit, Apple's platform for smart home devices. It’s possible that Apple could also collaborate with a specific lock manufacturer to offer a fully integrated system from the start. With the device, Apple aims to enter a well-established market but bring a fresh twist by offering enhanced privacy features and the security of its trusted Face ID technology.

The move comes as part of Apple’s broader effort to compete more aggressively in the smart home sector, an area currently dominated by Amazon and Google. Apple’s new smart home hub, expected in 2025, will serve as the centerpiece of its ecosystem, featuring an AI-infused interface and upgraded wireless technology, including its Proxima chip and improved support for the Thread standard. This device will allow users to control their home, make FaceTime calls, and stream video - all from a 6-inch display.

Despite the promising innovations, Apple faces some challenges. The company’s expansion into home security raises concerns about potential risks, such as security breaches or misfires in the Face ID system. However, Apple’s commitment to privacy and its track record with secure technology may mitigate these concerns.

Apple’s move into home security, alongside new updates to existing devices like the HomePod mini and Apple TV set-top box, positions the company for a strong push into the smart home market, aiming to offer privacy-focused alternatives to existing devices from Amazon and Google.