Nikon’s old D500 and D5600 get firmware updates

Nikon has released important firmware updates for two of its older DSLR models, the D500 and D5600, aimed at improving the security of the network connection function.

The Nikon D500, a fast APS-C sensor DSLR favored by sports and wildlife photographers, has received a firmware update to version 1.40. The main update here is the change to the default password displayed in the connection menu after resetting the camera’s settings. This update enhances the camera’s security, ensuring that its password protection is up to date.

The Nikon D5600, the firmware update to version 1.20 makes an important change to the default password displayed in the camera’s network connection settings. After installing the update, users can reset the connection settings under the Setup Menu > Wi-Fi > Reset Connection Settings, which will prompt the camera to display a new, more secure password. This change applies to the midrange APS-C sensor D5600, which remains popular among photography enthusiasts.

While these updates may seem minor, they play a significant role in safeguarding the devices, ensuring that owners can continue using their cameras with confidence. The firmware installation process is simple and can be done by downloading the update to a computer, copying it to a memory card, and following the on-screen instructions in the camera’s Setup Menu.

Although both the D500 and D5600 have been discontinued, they remain available on the secondhand market, offering an affordable option for those looking for reliable DSLR cameras. This update demonstrates Nikon’s commitment to supporting its older models, even as it focuses on the newer Z-series mirrorless cameras, such as the flagship Z9, which also received a comprehensive update recently.