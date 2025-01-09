OM System Teases New Camera and Lens for 2025

OM Systems has teased several new photography products for 2025. In a post by CEO of OM Digital Solutions Corporation, Shigemi Sugimoto, the company provided a look back to the successes and failures of the past few years.

OM Systems, which absorbed the Olympus camera division in 2021, plans to release a new camera model and lens in 2025.

Shortly, we plan to add a new camera to our lineup and bright, compact single-focal-length lenses with splash & dust-proof performance. All created to meet the challenges of harsh outdoor environments to ensure that you enjoy not only landscape photography in the great outdoors, but also authentic photos of life every day. Additionally, we are continuing to work hard to bring to market the long-awaited mid-range telephoto zoom lens on our lens roadmap by the end of this year.

Shooters of the popular Micro-Four-Thirds camera system will still have to wait for that zoom lens, as there is plenty of time before “the end of this year.”

The company did not provide more details of the upcoming camera and lens.

Shigemi Sugimoto did provide a glimpse into the features a new camera may possess.