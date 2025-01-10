DJI O4 Air Unit and DJI O4 Air Unit Pro offer new video and transmission capabilities

DJI surprised everyone today by launching its new DJI O4 Air Unit drone, originally scheduled to launch on January 14th.

The DJI O4 Air Unit is an FPV (First-Person View) drone with an improved video transmission system that can send a high-resolution signal up to 15 kilometers (around nine miles).

The new drone system has two versions: the DJI O4 Air Unit and the DJI O4 Unit Pro. The DJI O4 Air Unit has a 1/2-inch sensor, captures 4K video, and records up to 60fps.

The DJI O4 Unit Pro packs a 1/1.3-inch sensor to capture 4K 120fps video. The Pro model can also capture in 10-bit D-Long M for easier color grading. The DJI O4 Unit Pro has multiple stabilization modes, including DJI’s “RockSteady” stabilization, which works with the program Gyroflow for after-capture stabilization.

The tiny DJI O4 Unit is just 8.2 grams, and the larger Pro model is only 32 grams.

Both models are now available to order on the DJI website.

Here is a list of the key features of both drones:

Imaging Capabilities

- *DJI O4 Air Unit:* A 1/2-inch image sensor captures 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps).

- *DJI O4 Air Unit Pro:* Features a larger 1/1.3-inch image sensor capable of recording 4K video at up to 120fps. It also supports a 155° ultra-wide field of view, 10-bit D-Log M color mode for enhanced color grading flexibility, and multiple stabilization modes, including RockSteady and compatibility with Gyroflow software for post-stabilization.



Video Transmission

- Utilizes the DJI O4 video transmission system, delivering ultra-low latency as low as 15 milliseconds, ensuring responsive controls.

- Supports high-frame-rate transmission at 1080p/100fps, providing clear and smooth real-time imagery.

- The DJI O4 Air Unit Pro offers a maximum transmission range of up to 15 kilometers. In comparison, the standard O4 Air Unit provides up to 10 kilometers, both with automatic frequency selection for optimal signal stability.

Design and Compatibility

- The standard DJI O4 Air Unit is lightweight at 8.2 grams, enhancing portability and versatility.

- Both units support Canvas Mode and Betaflight OSD settings, which allow users to customize on-screen displays for real-time flight data and enhance control precision.

Additional Features

- The DJI O4 Air Unit Pro is compatible with the DJI Avata 2 ND Filter Set (ND8/16/32), enabling better exposure control in bright conditions and facilitating natural motion blur for dynamic footage.

- A new Racing Mode supports simultaneous racing for up to eight aircraft, offering an immersive high-speed flight experience.