NASA holds YouTube llivestream to discuss upcoming imaging-heavy Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1 craft, key part of CLPS

NASA’s upcoming Firefly Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission will bring multiple scientific payloads to the lunar surface.

The CLPS mission will place Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander on the moon with multiple imaging tools.

We will be speaking with NASA later in the week to bring you more information on this mission and what it hopes to accomplish. In the meantime, NASA has scheduled a media teleconference to cover this mission, and the video conference is available for the public to watch on NASA’s YouTube channel.

The SCALPSS 1.1 (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies) imaging system is the most interesting. It is designed to capture high-resolution video and stills during the lander’s descent. This system will provide crucial data on how rocket engine plumes interact with the Moon’s surface.

The system will also create detailed 3D models of the surface to create detailed 3D models of surface erosion and crater formation and validate computational models for larger lunar landers.

This mission supports NASA’s Artemis program. Artemis is expected to establish a base on the moon to prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Here is a driect link to the conference. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACj7qrf2PlM