Sony announces firmware updates for Alpha 1, Alpha 1 II, and Alpha 9 III

Sony has announced firmware updates for its three top-end cameras, the Alpha 1 (a1), Alpha 1 II (a1 II), and Alpha 9 III (a9 III). The updates bring multiple enhancements to photo and video shooting capabilities across the line. The updates are especially important for owners of the older Alpha 1. With eight new or updated features, the Alpha 1 inherits multiple features from the brand-new Alpha 1 II,

The Alpha 9 III also benefits significantly from the update, with six new or updated features that Sony says enhance its performance and usability.

In the DSLR era, firmware updates were few and far apart. In the mirrorless era, Sony and other manufacturers have established a pattern of delivering firmware updates across its lineup that bring feature parity or improve performance of earlier models.

The new firmware for the trio of cameras brings more support for Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution, designed to allow news agencies to reliably ensure that images submitted by photographers are free of digital manipulation. In an era of AI, the ability to verify content is free of unintentional and intentional alteration.

The firmware updates will be available later this month.

Feature highlights and a chart with all of the firmware updates were provided by Sony, and are below.

Firmware Update Highlights

Shooting Enhancements: Expanded shutter speed options and focus bracketing improvements.

Movie Features: Better image quality with User LUTs and automatic still creation from movie frames.

Operability Upgrades: Custom key settings during playback, FTP scheduling, and continued shooting during transfers.

Camera Authenticity Solution: Enhanced content verification for professional photographers, with expanded compatibility and streamlined workflows

Camera Authenticity Solution Updates:

The new firmware updates bring compatibility with the Alpha 1 II, Alpha 1, and Alpha 9 III for Sony’s expanding Camera Authenticity Solution. This expansion includes the launch of an Image Validation Site and the Digital Signature Upgrade License1, created for select news organizations and their staff photographers. The service is designed to enhance the implementation of C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity)2, particularly within the news industry, by providing additional authenticity information and introducing a streamlined workflow for professionals requiring higher content verification standards. As a member of the C2PA Steering Committee, Sony plays a leading role in developing these standards and driving their broader implementation.

Firmware Features At-A-Glance

Where to find Sony's firmware

Alpha 1 II (Ver. 2.00), Alpha 1 (Ver. 3.00), and Alpha 9 III (Ver. 3.00) firmware downloads will be available in January 2025.

To check the status of the latest firmware availability, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/support/cameras-camcorders-digital-cameras/downloads

For more information on Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution, visit: https://www.sony.net/cas/

