Samsung S25 Ultra Camera and Sensor: What’s Changed?

The redesigned Samsung S25 Ultra camera array appears to retain much of what made the S24 Ultra so good, with key upgrades that enhance its overall performance. Early hands-on testing appear to praise the tweaks, but perhaps it’s a little early to see the subtle differences from the S24.

Samsung S25 Ultra Cameras

The S25 Ultra maintains the 200MP main camera, with the main improvements appearing to come from the new processor and sensor improvements. This should mean we can expect even more detail, sharper images, maybe even in challenging lighting conditions. The 50MP ultra-wide lens is one of the few areas that differs on paper. The array is complete with the 50MP/10MP telephoto lens. While it remains the same in resolution, Samsung has made refined autofocus and stabilization.

The 12MP front camera remains unchanged and continues to support 8K recording at 30fps, but the sensor improvements across the entire system, particularly in light sensitivity, should give you fabulous selfies.

The S25 Ultra has also shaved around 14 grams in weight over the S24 (232g) features the tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The battery remains the same at 5,000 mAh; however, the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and its known power efficiencies should go a long way.

