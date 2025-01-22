Samsung S25 Pre Orders Begin (Plus & Ultra) with Savings of up to $1,200

Samsung has unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 family at its Unpacked event - “The Next Evolution of Galaxy AI.” The announcement included the official release date, pricing, specs, and pre-order options for the S25 series. As with previous launches, Samsung is expected to offer attractive pre-order perks, including trade-in deals, exclusive discounts, and a chance to save up to $1,200.

The Galaxy S25 is now available for pre-order shortly after the event, though there’s speculation pre-orders might begin on January 24th. The pre-order window will likely run until February 4th, with shipping expected to commence in early February.

Samsung S25 Pre Order Benefits

When you order the Ultra, you will also receive 2 months of Adobe Lightroom for free, 3 Months EFT of Peacock Premium, and Up to 3 Months Sirius XM. Samsung also offers trade-in op[tions with up to $900 available to save on your new phone. Samsung also offers those that pre order deals on other products such as phone cases, Buds, Tabs, and more.

S25 Ultra Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has redefined smartphone photography with its innovative camera system and powerful sensors. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung highlighted how its advancements in imaging technology are elevating mobile photography to professional levels. The S25’s cameras deliver unparalleled performance across lighting conditions, zoom ranges, and video recording capabilities, making it an ideal device for creators and casual photographers alike.

Color Options: Titanium Jetblack

Processor: Octa-Core, 4.47GHz + 3.5GHz

Resolution: 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

Size: 174.2mm (6.9" full rectangle) / 172.2mm (6.8" rounded corners)

Technology: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Color Depth: 16M colors

S Pen Support: Yes

Camera: 200 MP main sensor with OIS Front: 12 MP, F2.2 aperture, with auto-focus Rear: 50 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP lenses

Optical Zoom: 3x, 5x, and 10x

Digital Zoom: Up to 100x

Video Recording: UHD 8K at 30fps

Slow Motion: 240 fps @ FHD, 120 fps @ UHD

Storage and Memory:

Internal Storage: 512 GB (481.6 GB available)

RAM: 12 GB

Battery 5000 mAh (non-removable)

Connectivity:5G, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G compatibility

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be

USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC





