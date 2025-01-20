Amazon Deal Slashes Price of Samsung Galaxy S24 as Upcoming S25 Announcement Draws Closer

Now might be the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone, with Amazon axing the price of this Samsung Galaxy S24 ahead of the brand's upcoming Unpacked event - where the latest S25 models are likely to be unveiled.

Samsung is on the cusp of announcing its latest Galaxy product line this week, with the annual Unpacked event set to unveil the brand's upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 models. While that's great for individuals looking to upgrade to the latest cutting-edge tech, it also sees aging models benefit from price cuts - like this limited time deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently on offer for $709 over at Amazon, making it one of the best smartphone deals we've seen today. That's a saving of $150 right now, or 17% off its MSRP. You'll have to act quickly if you're interested in this price though, as there's no telling when this Limited Time deal might conclude.

Why you should buy this Galaxy S24 smartphone deal

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is packed with features that make it a top-tier smartphone:

Advanced Camera Capabilities: Capture life’s moments in stunning detail with the 50MP camera. Whether you’re shooting 8K videos or using advanced editing tools like Generative Edit for object removal and background fill, this phone’s camera suite is designed for creativity and precision.

Next-Level Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24 offers ultra-fast speeds, seamless multitasking, and smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and productivity.

Immersive Display: The 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The Eye Comfort Shield ensures reduced eye strain, making it perfect for extended use.

Long-Lasting Battery: With a 4,000mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of usage time. Super Fast Charging ensures you’re back up and running in no time.

Cutting-Edge Features: From 5G connectivity to intelligent assistants like Live Translate and Chat Assist, the Galaxy S24 is equipped to handle the demands of modern life.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Perfect for?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a versatile smartphone that caters to a wide range of users. For photography enthusiasts, the advanced 50MP camera and innovative editing tools make it a dream device for capturing high-quality photos and videos. Whether you’re documenting your travels or creating content for social media, this phone ensures every shot is stunning and professional.

Busy professionals will appreciate the Galaxy S24’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and intelligent assistants like Note Assist. These features streamline multitasking, making it easier to manage work on the go. The phone’s seamless performance ensures that you can handle everything from video calls to document editing without a hitch.

For entertainment lovers, the immersive 6.2-inch AMOLED display and long-lasting battery make the Galaxy S24 an ideal companion. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows, gaming, or listening to music, the vibrant visuals and extended usage time enhance your experience.

Finally, tech-savvy users will find the Galaxy S24’s cutting-edge features like 5G connectivity and AI-driven tools incredibly appealing. It’s a device that not only keeps up with modern demands but also sets new standards in smartphone technology.