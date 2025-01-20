Samsung S25, Plus, & Ultra release date gets closer, with pre orders going live soon

Samsung confirmed the next Galaxy Unpacked event would take place later this week (22nd January), bringing us the S25 family release date, prices, and pre order options. The event is listed as “The next evolution of Galaxy AI” and all the familiar pre order bonuses we have seen from Samsung in the past appear to be present. There will be a reservation deal, additional savings in the form of trade-ins, and a chance to win $5,000.

Samsung S25 release date & shipping expectations

Based on the current timeline and what we have seen from previous launches, we expect to see the S25 officially on sale and widely available from the first week of February. We think shipping for those who pre order will also take place around here also.

Samsung S25 pre order date, deals, & reserve bonus

During previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung has typically opened pre-orders shortly after the event concludes. With the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for January 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 AM Pacific, pre-orders could traditionally begin an hour or two after the event starts.

However, this year, there is speculation that Samsung might delay the pre-order launch until Friday morning, January 24th. Regardless of the start date, the pre-order period is expected to close on Tuesday, February 4th.

Samsung often provides some of its best offers for early backers. Last year’s pre-order perks included exclusive colors available only on Samsung.com, free storage upgrades, and generous trade-in deals on a variety of devices from manufacturers such as Google, Apple, and Samsung itself.

Could we see a Samsung S25 Slim?

There is a new SKU rumored to be on the way - currently known as the S25 “Slim”. Rumors point towards the obvious thinner design, which apparently has been done without sacrificing high-end specs like a 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Reports suggest a May release, potentially in limited regions, to gauge interest. Leaked model numbers indicate a U.S. launch and possibly global availability. Positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra, the Slim's price is likely to start above $999. Stay tuned for more updates as details emerge.



S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra

Source: @UniverseIce

Not an awful lot other than rumors to go off at the moment but we can get some idea of how the new flagship stacks up. The S25 Ultra is rumored to feature a slightly larger 6.86-inch display with thinner bezels and rounded corners, enhancing its design and ergonomics. Camera improvements include a potential jump to a 50MP ultrawide lens and advancements in telephoto capabilities, though the 200MP main sensor remains unchanged. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and potentially faster UFS 4.1 storage, the S25 Ultra promises better performance and multitasking. Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh, but faster wireless charging may debut.