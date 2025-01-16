Leica SL3-S Officially Announced: Where To Purchase

Leica Unveils the SL3-S: A Fast and Feature-Packed 24MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Leica has introduced the SL3-S, the latest addition to its SL lineup. This 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera is designed for speed and video performance, serving as the fastest sibling to the high-resolution SL3 and replacing the SL2-S.

The Leica SL3-S features a 24MP BSI CMOS sensor with on-sensor phase detection, which Leica says is a significant upgrade for autofocus speed and accuracy.

It can shoot up to 30 fps in 12-bit RAW mode, maintaining full subject tracking capabilities. Like other SL models, the SL3-S emphasizes robust build quality and elegant design, backed by IP54-rated weather sealing.

The new camera supports a wide array of video features, including 6K "open gate" recording at 30p and 4K at up to 60p using the APS-C crop.

Videographers can use internal ProRes 422 HQ recording or output RAW footage via HDMI for external processing. Additionally, the SL3-S introduces compatibility with Adobe's Frame.io for direct camera-to-cloud uploads, a feature Leica plans to activate in 2025.

Frame.io allows shooters to automatically upload content to Adobe's content servers, where teammates can begin editing before the videographer or photographer returns to the office.

For photographers, the SL3-S includes a 96MP multi-shot mode with in-camera processing, delivering ultra-high-resolution images in both tripod and handheld modes. This approach enhances detail and improves noise performance by combining multiple shots.

The SL3-S brings the latest "Leica Looks" via the Fotos app, enabling photographers to apply custom color profiles and adjust their intensity directly. The camera also integrates CAI Content Credentials, allowing cryptographic metadata to authenticate the source of images.

Where to Purchase The Leica SL3-S

Amazon | Leica

