Canon Releases the Lightweight and Affordable RF 16-28mm F/2.8 IS STM

Canon has unveiled the RF 16-28mm F/2.8 IS STM, a fast ultrawide angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new lens joins the Canon RF 28-70mm F/2.8 STM as a lightweight, compact, and budget-friendly alternative to the more expensive Canon L series lenses.

The new RF 16-28mm offers a fast constant maximum F/2.8 aperture and ultra-wide to wide zoom range. The lens has been designed to be small and portable, weighing only 445 grams (15.7 ounces) and measuring 91 millimeters (3.6 inches) long when retracted. In comparison, the RF 15-35mm F/2.8 L IS tips the scales at 840 grams (1.9 pounds) and measures 127 millimeters (5 inches) in length.

The lens has 16 elements arranged in 13 groups, featuring two aspherical elements, four ultra-low dispersion lenses, and reducing chromatic aberrations. The RF 16-28mm incorporates Canon’s digital lens correction into its optical design. Turning the feature off, the new ultra-wide will show noticeable vignetting at the ultra-wide end of the zoom range. Canon uses its Super Spectra Coating on the front glass to minimize ghosting and lens flares.

Autofocus is handled by a stepper motor which promises fast, accurate, and quiet focusing. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.2 meters at 28mm and gives a maximum magnification of 0.26x.

Canon RF-16mm F/2.8 STM For Videography Use

For video work, the RF 16-28mm features focus breathing correction, smoothening out video transitions when changing focus points. The lens also features 5.5 stops of image stabilization and Movie Digital IS, making footage stable even when shooting handheld. When paired with cameras with in-body image stabilization (IBIS), like the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the lens will provide up to eight stops of shake correction.

Canon claims the RF 16-28mm is comparable to its L-series counterparts regarding weather sealing. The lens is also dust-proof and can be used in challenging weather conditions. As a budget lens, the RF 16-28mm does not come with a lens hood, but you can purchase one separately.

Overall, the Canon RF 16-28mm feels like a solid lens designed for beginners and enthusiasts looking for a handy, budget-friendly ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and travel. It pairs nicely with the RF 28-70mm F/2.8 STM and should be in most camera bags.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 16-28mm F/2.8 IS STM is now available for pre-order at B&H for $1,149.