Panasonic Releases a Major Firmware Update for the Lumix S and G Series Cameras

Panasonic has announced a firmware update for the LUMIX S5II, S5IIX, GH7, and G9II cameras.

Panasonic Firmware Updated Features

The update adds new features such as frame markers, enhanced subject detection, MP4 (Lite) compatibility, Hybrid Zoom, and Crop Zoom.

The new update introduces compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app. All compatible models now have access to remote shooting, shutter control, image transfer directly from the camera, and wireless live streaming.

Panasonic is also enhancing the phase hybrid autofocus subject detection for the S5II, S5IIX, and G9II. The AF system can now detect aircraft, trains, and specific cars and motorcycle parts. This feature is already available on the GH7.

The new firmware also adds the ability to display multiple frame markers, allowing for simultaneous display of up to three markers. You can adjust the size and position of each marker, helping content creators plan shots using multiple compositions and different aspect ratios.

Hybrid and Crop Zoom are also being introduced to the S5II and S5IIX to achieve higher magnification without the need to switch lenses. Crop Zoom extracts the central part of an image and enhances the zoom effect without losing image quality. Hybrid Zoom uses a combination of the zoom ring and Crop Zoom to give more magnification. These digital zoom features give you flexibility and versatility in cropping and framing shots. The G9II will also be getting the Crop Zoom functionality.

All cameras will now be capable of recording in the MP4(Lite) format. This option enables video recording in open gate mode which consumes less data without compromising resolution. The format is optimized for viewing on smartphones and sharing on social media.

The firmware update also adds improvements to operational stability. Additionally, the LUMIX S1 and S1R will now be compatible with the Panasonic LUMIX S 18-40mm F/4.5-6.3 collapsible lens with the new firmware update.

Where To Download Panasonic Lumix Firmware Updates

The new firmware update is now available for download from the Panasonic LUMIX Global Customer Support website.

Where To Buy Panasonic Lumix Cameras

Links below may be affiliate links. Imaging Resource may earn commissions on qualifying purchase.

