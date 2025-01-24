Panasonic Launches Four Pro Camcorders

Despite the rising popularity of its interchangeable lens hybrid cameras (mirrorless), Panasonic remains dedicated to camcorders. After a hiatus of more than six years, it released several consumer camcorders in 2024, and now it has unveiled four new 4K professional cameras.

New Panasonic Professional 4K Video Camecorder Models

There are four new professional models. Each of the 4K60p 10-bit camcorders offers mobility with its compact and lightweight design while delivering optical performance, including a 25mm wide-angle lens and 24x optical zoom.

The four models are AG-CX20, HC-X2100 ($2,199.99), HC-X1600 ($1699.99), and HC-X1200 ($1299.99).

The high-end AG-CX20 and HC-X2100 models support FHD live streaming via Wi-Fi and Ethernet. Additionally, the AG-CX20 will incorporate the SRT protocol for high-quality, low-latency streaming. Both models are equipped with 3G-SDI and can output simultaneously with HDMI.

The AG-CX20 also offers NDI HX2-compliant IP connectivity, ensuring smooth live streaming in network environments.

Future Updates for the Upcoming Panasonic 4K Video Camcorders

The Panasonic 4K Video Camcorder press release also provided information for firmware updates on the yet-unrleased camcorders

Thanks to a post-launch firmware update, all four models will support a new low-bitrate recording mode for FHD MP4 recording. This mode will support 28 Mbps recording at 59.94p, 24 Mbps at 23.98p, and 20 Mbps when using 29.97p frame rates.

This update will allow the new camcorders to record in modes that reatain the resolution of the 4K sensors, but without creating files that are unmanagble without a high-end editing system.

Why Use Camcorders

Camcorders endure because of their form factor and built-in audio, video features, and zoom. I used a camcorder last in Joshua Tree Park with the editor-in-chief of Imaging Resources, David Schloss. We chose a camcorder because it was compact and nearly impossible to get dust into.

While watching NFL games from the sidelines, you’ll occasionally see camcorders. They aren’t just broadcast cameras. The media at the games occasionally use camcorders due to the small form factor, all-in-one design, and controls that can be accessed without a trip to the menu.

Camcorders are also popular video tools at venues like churches and schools where the need for an all-in-one package outweights the benefits of interchangable lenses.

Panasonic Professional 4K Camcorder Specs

The specs below were provided by Panasonic in their press release:

Improved Viewfinder Operability:

The high-resolution OLED viewfinder has 1,770 K dots and larger eyecups.

USB-C Port Upgrade:

The USB port is now Type-C, which can also power the camcorder.

New Low Bitrate Recording Mode (Firmware Update):

An upcoming firmware update will introduce a new low bitrate mode for FHD MP4 recording, supporting 28 Mbps (50p/59.94p), 24 Mbps (23.98p), and 20 Mbps (25p/29.97p).

Enhanced Low-Speed Zoom:

The low-speed zoom is approximately 2.8 times slower than the previous model, broadening video expression capabilities.

Shooting Guideline Display:

A guideline display helps users check composition and horizontality.

Improved Network Functionality:

Wi-Fi 5 GHz2 and introduces USB tethering functionality.

Enhanced App Linkage:

The dedicated app HC-ROP now supports the live view function, which facilitates camera operation from a smart device

Pricing and Availability for Panasonic AG-CX20, HC-X2100, HC-X1600, and HC-X1200

At press time, Panasonic did not share prices for the AG-CX20. Media already in the Panasonic ecosystem will welcome these upgrades. Given the form factor and capabilities, an old-school camcorder might be a smart choice for other shooters. We expect the professional models will be used in the studio and as b-cameras for video shoots. They may well be suited to YouTubers and any video content creator.