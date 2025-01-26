Specs for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Have Been Leaked Online



DJI has had a busy January with the release of the Matrice 4 and Flip drones. However, it seems the company still has one more drone to announce: the Mavic 4 Pro. Images and specs for the forthcoming drone have already started leaking online.



Reliable DJI insider Jasper Ellens has shared images for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro on X. One photo shows the upcoming drone in flight which looks like it was taken during a camera test. From the images, observers have deduced that the Mavic 4 Pro may be closer to the Mini 4 Pro in terms of design.



Ellens has described the most recently leaked footage for the Mavic 4 Pro as a “beta tester video.” The 41-second video clip shows the drone landing and a glimpse of the remote screen. The footage reveals that the Mavic 4 Pro will have a 2.5x and 6x camera. The leaked video shows vertical shooting functionality similar to DJI’s most recent drones.

What We Know So Far About the DJI Mavic 4 Pro

One of the biggest changes to the DJI Mavic 4 Pro over its predecessor is the larger and circular triple camera module. The Mavic 3 Pro used a 24mm wide camera with a large 20MP four-thirds sensor, a 3x telephoto with a 1/1.3-inch, and 7x with a smaller 1/2-inch sensor. The redesigned camera module looks like it will house better lenses or larger sensors for the three cameras. The most recent leak confirms that the long telephoto of Mavic 4 Pro will be a 6x instead of the 7x of its predecessor.

Another key difference revealed in the Mavic 4 Pro leaks is the updated airframe design which is similar to the Mini 4 Pro. The rear part of the airframe sits lower than the front propeller arms in flight, resulting in a more aggressive-looking stance. The updated design reportedly has a better aerodynamic profile, improving the drone’s battery life and obstacle avoidance system.

The Mavic 4 Pro will also reportedly be sporting a 28mm F/2 wide-angle camera instead of the 24mm F/2.8 on the Mavic 3 Pro. This will be very divisive since a lot of users prefer a wider field of view. However, one benefit of the narrower 28mm is the reduced distortion. The brighter F/2 aperture will also improve footage in low-light situations.

Another #Mavic4Pro beta tester video just leaked. This time we see a close up from the remote screen proving it will have #verticalvideo and a 1x 2.5x and a 6x zoom. Can you also spot something else? Cheers! pic.twitter.com/2T4J8xwOSv — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) January 24, 2025

According to the leak specs, the Mavic 4 Pro is capable of 6K video recording. Additionally, the upcoming drone will reportedly have a built-in ND filter instead of the clip-ons in previous models. The leaks also mention that the Mavic 4 Pro will have vertical shooting capabilities similar to the Air 3S.

Finally, the Mavic 4 Pro will reportedly be using a 99.5-watt-hour battery with an estimated 50-minute flight time. The drone will also be paired with a new remote controller using Occusync 4+ and has an estimated range of 40km.

How Much Will the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Cost?

Insiders estimate that the “Classic” version will cost around $2,800, an increase of $800 from the previous model. The Mavic 4 Pro Cine Version is estimated to be somewhere between $4000 and $5000.

The leaks reveal that DJI will likely be announcing the Mavic 4 Pro in March. The upcoming drone will reportedly start shipping in April.