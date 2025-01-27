OM System Teases a New Camera Coming This February

OM System is getting ready to announce a new camera this February 6th. The company has released a new teaser video, highlighting a front dial that may be one of the key features of the upcoming camera.

“Are you born to create?” the newly launched teaser webpage for the camera asks. “We have something exciting coming your way!”

Earlier this month, OM Digital Solutions’ director and CEO Shigemi Sugimoto penned an open letter detailing the company’s plans and thanking clients for stakeholders for their continued support. The CEO revealed that OM System will be adding a new camera and prime lenses to their lineup this year. These upcoming products will be “created to meet the challenges of harsh outdoor environments to ensure that you enjoy not only landscape photography in the great outdoors, but also authentic photos of life every day.”

A Successor to the Olympus Pen-F?

The teaser video is just 15 seconds long and gives a brief glimpse of the new OM System camera. The video also emphasizes the front dial, giving it a lot of screen time. The dial has five positions similar to the Olympus Pen-F and are labelled: Mono, Color, ART, and CRT. We assume that it will have the same functionality as the front creative dial on the Pen-F which gives access to Monochrome Profile Control, Color Profile Control, Art Filters, and Color Creator with a simple twist.

Where the upcoming camera differs from the Pen-F is the top plate. The OM System camera has a central EVF reminiscent of old SLRs instead of the rangefinder-style electronic viewfinder of the Pen-F. The top plate on the upcoming camera also features several control dials, giving it a classic look.

Based on the brief teaser, we can assume that the upcoming camera will not be a successor to the popular Olympus Pen-F. The traditional SLR-style form factor and the position of the top control dials make the upcoming camera look more like the OM-1 from 1972.

OM System invites photographers to sign up for a newsletter ahead of the official launch through the website. We will be keeping an eye out for more teasers and information about this upcoming camera.