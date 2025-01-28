SmallRig Reveals New Camera Cages for the Flagship Sony A9 III and A1 II

SmallRig has just launched a new camera cage designed for the Sony a9 III and a1 II. The cage features a "brand-new streamlined design with precision-fit protection and unobstructed button access." In addition to providing increased protection, the new camera cage offers versatile mounting options for peripherals like microphones, handles, and batteries.

The cage is equipped with multiple mounting interfaces, including 1/4”-20 threaded holes, 1/4"-20 locating holes, and ARRI 3/8”-16 locating holes. It also features a slanted cold shoe mount for attaching microphones and LED lights, as well as a QD socket to attach a shoulder strap. The cage has strap slots on both sides and bottom for attaching wrist straps and lanyards.

An Arca-Swiss Quick Release Plate allows the cage to be rapidly mounted on Arca-type tripods and DJI Ronin Series gimbals. It also has a HawkLock quick-release NATO rail which lets you quickly add or remove top and side handles.

In terms of handling, the cage features an ergonomic leather handgrip that improves comfort and provides a more tactile experience. The leather design matches the Sony camera perfectly, giving it a sleek, premium look.

The cage also features a three-point anti-deflection locking system that keeps your camera secure without the need to remove the D-rings. Built-in pads help prevent scratches during installation and removal, and a magnetic wrench on the bottom makes assembly and disassembly a breeze.

A New L-Shaped Mount Plate With an AirTag Compartment

Along with the camera cage, SmallRig is also releasing a new L-shaped mount plate for the Sony a9 III and a1 II. The plate is Arca-Swiss compatible, allowing you to switch between portrait and landscape orientation on tripods or gimbals with ease. A unique feature of the new plate is the integrated AirTag Compartment which helps you keep track of your camera. The SmallRig L-shaped mount plate for the Sony a9 III and a1 II is marked as “coming soon”.

Where To Buy the Smallrig Cage for the Sony A9 III and A1 II

The new SmallRig cage for the Sony a9 III and a1 II is priced at $99 and can be purchased here, and can be purchased directly from SmallRig’s website.